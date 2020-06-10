Assam Gas Leak: Two firemen die; flames continue to erupt a day after fire broke out at Oil India gas well

PSU major Oil India on Wednesday said two of its firefighters died at the site of a major blaze at its Baghjan well, which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 15 days in Assam's Tinsukia district.
The two firefighters had gone missing after the well caught fire on Tuesday and their bodies were recovered by an NDRF team this morning, Oil India Spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika told PTI.
"Their bodies were recovered from a wetland near the site. Prima facie it looks that they jumped into the water and got drowned as there is no mark of burn injury. The exact cause will be ascertained only after a post mortem," he said.
The duo has been identified as Durlov Gogoi and Tikeswar Gohain, both assistant operators of the fire service department of the company, the official said.
Moreover, as reported by ANI, flames from yesterday's fire can still be seen. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are present on the spot, flames still coming out of the gas well.
A firefighter of the state-owned ONGC suffered minor injuries during efforts to control the blaze, which Oil India said could take as long as four weeks to be put out.
Assam government is trying its best to control the fire, said Parimal Suklabaidya, State Environment and Forest Minister on Tuesday.
"The situation is uncontrolled as of now. Our Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has talked to Central Government ministers. Assam government is trying its best to control the fire and authorities are working to control the situation," Suklabaidya told ANI.
Suklabaidya said that fire has spread in the nearby villages.
"Around 6 people have been injured. The fire that broke out at gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukiahas spread in the nearby villages. We are worried. Oil India Limited is saying that the situation will be controlled in 6-7 days. We are doing our best to control the situation," he added.
