Assam floods: PM Modi prays for safety and wellbeing of those affected, assures all possible support

As Assam is reeling under a devastating flood with 54.50 lakh people being affected and 101 people losing their lives so far this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Central govt is working closely with the state government to provide all possible assistance.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said, "Over the last few days, parts of Assam have witnessed flooding due to heavy rainfall. The Central Government is continuously monitoring the situation in Assam and is working closely with the State Government to provide all possible assistance to overcome this challenge."

In another tweet, the prime minister said, "Army and NDRF teams are present in the flood affected areas. They are conducting evacuation operations and assisting those who are affected. The Air Force has conducted over 250 sorties as a part of the evacuation process."

"CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and ministers of the Assam Government and officials are working round the clock in the districts and helping those who have suffered. I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those in affected areas and once again assure all possible support," he wrote in anoter tweet.

The flooding has led to extensive loss of life and property, and displacement of millions of people over the last week.

NDRF teams started rescue and relief operation from June 16 in Assam and so far nine precious lives have been rescued while about 17,500 persons have been taken out from the far flung maroon areas alongwith 32 livestock, the spokesperson said.

Brahmaputra and Barak rivers along with its tributaries are in spate in most of the affected districts and vast tracts of land remained inundated in 32 of the total 36 districts in the state. The flood waters, however, receded in a few places.