Assam floods: PM Modi dials Himanta to take stock of situation

Modi expressed concern over the hardships faced by the people affected by the deluge.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called up Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about the current flood situation in the state and assured all possible help from the Centre.

"At 6 am today, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about #flood situation in #Assam. While expressing his concerns over the hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity, Hon PM assured all help from Central Govt. Humbled by his reassuring generosity," Sarma tweeted.

Assam is severely affected by floods with 18.95 lakh people suffering in 28 districts and 55 people dying due to the deluge and landslides in the state this year.

