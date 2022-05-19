Assam floods: Over 6.62 lakh people affected, around 40 highlands constructed for providing shelter to animals

A report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday revealed that more than 6.62 lakh people in 27 districts of Assam have been affected by the current spell of floods in the state.

As per the report, 2.88 lakh people are affected alone in Nagaon district followed by 1.19 people affected in Cachar, 1.07 lakh in Hojai, 60562 in Darrang, 27282 in Biswanath, 19755 in Udalguri district.

The Assam Forest Department has built around 40 highlands for providing shelter to animals due to the ongoing floods in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and other National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries of the state.

Minister for Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya said on Wednesday that his department is in a complete state of preparedness to rescue animals from the onslaught of ongoing floods in Kaziranga and other National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

"1413 villages under 70 revenue circles are affected in this wave of flood and floodwaters submerged 46160.43 hectares of cropland," the report stated.

In the Cachar district, one person drowned in floodwaters.

The district administrations have set up 135 relief camps and 113 distribution centres where 48,304 flood affected people including 6,911 children and 50 pregnant women/lactating mothers are taking shelter, the report informed.

The water level of the Kopili river at Kampur in the Nagaon district is still flowing above the danger level mark and has crossed its highest level.

On Wednesday, 8,054 persons were rescued by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and the Fire and Emergency Services teams in various flood hit districts.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:39 AM IST