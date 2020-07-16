Assam flood toll at 71, over 40 lakh affected; rains in Rajasthan

Guwahati: Adding the misery triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday, as 5 more deaths were reported from 4 districts. So far, 71 people have died due to floods, while around 40 lakh people across 27 of the state's 33 districts have been affected.

According to forest officials and Assam State Disaster Management Authority, at least 76 animals were killed and 121 animals were rescued as 95 per cent of the world-famous Kaziranga national park, home to more than 2,200 one-horned Indian rhinoceros, was inundated.

The officials said that more than seven rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger mark in many places in more than 12 districts. Quoting reports from the districts, they said that the floodwater has submerged 3,218 villages and 131,368 hectares of crop area. There are 748 relief camps in operation at the moment.

Meanwhile, two earthquakes of 4.1 and 2.6 magnitudes hit some parts of Assam and adjoining northeast areas on Thursday. No damage or casualty have been reported.

Waterlogging in Rajasthan

Monsoon rains flooded parts of Dholpur in Rajasthan, affecting normal life. The IMD said on Thursday that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over the plains of north-west India in the next five days, with maximum intensity of rainfall on July 18-20.