ASSAM FLOOD: 9.3 lakh hit

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam worsened further on Sunday with two more persons losing their lives in the deluge which affected nearly 9.3 lakh people in 23 districts, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

As per the ASDMA daily flood report, one person died at Jonai revenue circle of Dhemaji district and another at Udalguri revenue circle of Udalguri. With two more deaths, the fatalities due to flood this year has gone up to 18. ASDMA said over 9.26 lakh people have been hit by floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, S Sal­mara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivas­agar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and W Karbi Anglong.