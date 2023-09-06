Assam Fire: Properties Worth Lakhs Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts At Godown In Kamrup; Horrific Visuals Surface

Assam Fire | Twitter | ANI

Kamrup Metropolitan, September 6: Properties worth several lakh of rupees gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a godown at Jorabat area in Assam's Kamrup-Metro district in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Fire broke out at a plastic carton godown

According to police, the fire broke out at a plastic carton godown in the 14th Mile area near Jorabat.

Fire brigade rushed to the spot

Following the incident, local police, fire brigade rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames, but properties worth several lakh of rupees were gutted in the blaze. There is no report of casualty in the incident.