Assam education board developing mobile app for school students, says Minister Ranoj Pegu | Twitter

A mobile application was being developed by the Board of Secondary Education in Assam for the benefit of school students, state education minister Ranoj Pegu said.

He also said that the education department had been exploring digital education mechanisms in keeping with the growing use of technology in all spheres of life.

Speaking at the launch of two mobile phone applications by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), on Tuesday, Pegu said technology and digital means are being adopted to ensure greater benefits for students.

He maintained that his department was working towards implementation of digital education and was developing necessary infrastructure for it.

The app will have online lessons, question banks and worksheets, among other features, all of which will help students get information beyond what is covered in school syllabus, official sources said.