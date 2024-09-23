 Assam Cops Face Departmental Inquiry Over Tampering Allegations In Junmoni Rabha Death Case Following CBI Report
This move comes at the direction of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has expressed concerns about the handling of the case and highlighted various shortcomings in the investigative process.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 01:31 AM IST
article-image
CBI officials investigating the Junmoni Rabha Death Case | ANI

Guwahati, Sept 22: The investigation into the death of controversial sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha took a significant turn on Sunday after Assam Police announced a departmental inquiry against nine officials suspected of tampering with evidence related to the case.

The inquiry has been instituted after CBI reports against officials such as Jakhalabandha Officer In-charge Pabana Kalita, Hoiborgaon IC Abhajyoti Rabha, Nagaon TSI Utpal Baishya, Mariklong SI Manoj Barua, Jakhalabandha SI Jakaria Chowdhury, constables Reb Barua and Majibur Rahman, among others.

This move comes at the direction of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has expressed concerns about the handling of the case and highlighted various shortcomings in the investigative process.

The CBI's letter has reportedly raised suspicions regarding possible tampering and destruction of evidence by the involved officials.

In addition to the departmental inquiry, two Home Guards - Chandra Bora and Anarul Islam, - have been dismissed from their duties as part of the ongoing investigation.

The development, however, contrasts with the CBI’s "final report” submitted to the court in February, which concluded that SI Rabha’s death was the result of a car accident rather than suicide or murder.

Rabha had lost her life in a road accident on May 16, 2023, in the Jakhalabandha area when her vehicle reportedly collided with a truck bearing registration number UP 78UT 4518.

At the time of the accident, she was the officer-in-charge of the Mariklong police station in Nagaon and was travelling to Upper Assam when she reportedly lost control of her car.

The case was transferred to the CBI after Rabha's mother, Sumitra Rabha, alleged a conspiracy surrounding her daughter's death and called for a thorough investigation. However, she later withdrew her complaint, citing personal reasons.

