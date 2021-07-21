Assam CM supports Borgohain’s Olympics stint

Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took part in a cycle rally in Guwahati to support boxer Lovlina Borgohain who will be representing India at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. CM launched a goodwill campaign ‘Go For Glory, Lovlina’, which started with a bicycle rally at Guwahati on Wednesday. “With a vision to support & motivate ‘Assam’s daughter’ ace boxer @LovlinaBorgohai who is representing India at the @Tokyo2020, I launched a goodwill campaign ‘Go For Glory, Lovlina’ which started with a bicycle rally at #Guwahati today,” he tweeted.

Odisha: Leopard skin seized, poacher arrested

Bhubaneshwar: The Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday seized a leopard skin and arrested a poacher in Boudh, Odisha. On the basis of information about a deal of sale of leopard skin by wildlife criminals, the STF team conducted a raid near village Kapa­sira in Manmunda in the district and apprehended the poacher, Hara Rana, who belongs to village Ghuchingi, said an Crime Branch STF press release. The STF also recovered 1 countrymade SBML gun, 12 big sizes Sisa ball ammunition, 17 Sisa, 25 small empty cases, 2 plastic containers containing black gun powder, and other incriminating materials from him.

Dalit women attacked; upper caste men held

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): Two Dalit women were attacked allegedly for entering into the field of upper caste men of their village in Bijnor, UP. One of the attackers was arrested, police said on Wednesday. The women, aged 65 and 34 years, were attacked with a spade and have been admitted to a government hospital with serious injuries in the neck and head. The accused, Dheere Singh, and one of his relatives, attacked the women and also used caste-based slurs against them when they happened to enter his field in the Mahmoodpur village on Monday. The police were informed and the victims, Sheela Devi and her daughter-in-law Pravesh, were rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

All-woman Nirbhaya squad in Jaipur

Jaipur: Nirbhaya Squad, an all-woman super cop team in Jaipur, is set to take on eveteasers. The all-police women team that rides motorbikes and contributes to the cause of policing in the Pink City, will also provide surveillance in the public transport. They will be on guard in plain clothes to keep a check on eve-teasers and teach them a lesson if they are caught redhanded. The tagline of the campaign is “So Rahe ho to Jag Jaiye, Mahilaon ke Adhikaron ke Baare Mein Jaan Jaiye, which is being run from July 20-31.

Lalji Tandon statue unveiled in Lucknow

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday unveiled a statue of Lalji Tandon on his first death anniversary and sang the praises of his contributions in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and his encyclopedic knowledge of Lucknow. Tandon, a BJP veteran, had served as Governor of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.