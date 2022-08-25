Assam CM Sarma slams Kejriwal for 'commenting without homework' over shutting 34 schools in state |

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 'commenting on something without any homework'. This comes after the AAP supremo took a dig at Assam government for deciding to shut down 34 state-run schools after none of the students from these schools passed this year's Class X board exams or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC).

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, "Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji - As usual you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below. How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 yrs?"

Earlier in the day, CM Kejriwal had tweeted, "Closing schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right."

Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji - As usual you commented on something without any homework!



Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below.



How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 yrs? https://t.co/PTV7bO4GKL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2022

The announcement of shutting down 34 schools was made by the state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who said that there is no point to spend taxpayers' money on schools with a zero success rate.

He said, "Those studying in these 34 schools can enroll their names in other educational institutions," further adding that although these schools will be closed, the students would be given a chance to enroll in other schools.

The state secondary education department has informed that the closed schools will be merged with other government schools that are located nearby. Reportedly, the teachers and students will be accomodated in them.

It is significant to mention here that from these 34 schools, over 500 students appeared in this year's HSLC exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA).