Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

Assam CM mulls changing names of cities, towns which are 'contrary to Indian culture'; says state govt to launch portal for suggestions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma |

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government will launch a portal to seek people's suggestions on change of names of cities, towns and villages which are "contrary" to India's culture and "derogatory" to any caste or community.

He said that name of a city, town or village should "represent its culture, tradition and civilisation."

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said: "THERE’S MUCH IN A NAME. Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition & civilisation. We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community."

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Mumbai today to present 'Assam Baibhav' award to the former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Naval Tata. He will also visit the residence of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away recently, to pay his homage.

"The Chief Minister will visit the residence of late Lata Mangeshkar and will pay homage to the 'Queen of Melody' on behalf of the people of Assam," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday morning.

The Assam Chief Minister will also present the 'Assam Baibhav' award, the state's highest civilian award to the industrialist, philanthropist, and the former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Naval Tata.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
