Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma 'very unhappy' with media reports that suggest his government won't provide employment

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he is ‘very unhappy’ with the media report attributed to him saying that the state government will not provide any more government employment.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his statement was fabricated. "Very unhappy with the media report attributed to me that the state govt will not provide any more Govt employment. I do not know why some media always fabricate my statement. There is no ban on employment. We are encouraging all departments to advertise and recruit their vacant posts," he said.