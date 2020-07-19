Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma 'very unhappy' with media reports that suggest his government won't provide employment

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he is ‘very unhappy’ with the media report attributed to him saying that the state government will not provide any more government employment.
Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his statement was fabricated. "Very unhappy with the media report attributed to me that the state govt will not provide any more Govt employment. I do not know why some media always fabricate my statement. There is no ban on employment. We are encouraging all departments to advertise and recruit their vacant posts," he said.
Assam Health Minister's statement came after a report by Pratidin Time quoted him saying that there will be no new appointment in the state until and unless the coronavirus pandemic gets over.
Meanwhile, Assam government on Thursday announced that it will launch a mega drive to boost its plasma bank reserves wherein those recovered COVID-19 patients from outside desirous of donating the blood component will be accorded state guest status and provided return flight tickets and accommodation.
Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said recovered symptomatic patients from other states can come to Assam and donate plasma for the treatment of coronavirus positive patients.
