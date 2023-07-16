Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Potshot At Delhi Govt Over 'Blame Game' On Floods

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking a jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, tweeted on Sunday that even though Assam faces floods after receiving water from Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh and even China every year; they do so with brave hearts without blaming others.

His tweet read, "Every year, we receive water from Bhutan, Arunachal, and even from China. We face floods with brave hearts. We experience pain and misery beyond human imagination, yet we do not blame others. Because we know that nature does not recognize geography."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Current flood situation in Delhi

Fresh showers lashed various parts of the national capital on Saturday, leading to extensive waterlogging at arterial stretches and bringing traffic to a crawl.

Visuals showed ITO, Red Fort and the Ring Road areas showed persistent and heavy waterlogging even on Sunday. Drone visuals also showed waters from the overflowing Yamuna sneaking into the iconic Red Fort wall, near the Ring Road.

Further, Delhi's Akshardham and the walled city area near Kashmere Gate continued to remain inundated with drone visuals showing the extent of flooding there.

However, the water level on the stretch of road from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate has started to recede. The same comes as a huge respite for locals in the area, who had been literally marooned over the last few days due to excessive flooding on account of record rainfall and release of water into the Yamuna.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Blame Game between Delhi Government & BJP

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh on Sunday said to ANI that the AAP, instead of pointing fingers at the BJP over the ongoing flood situation in the Capital, should come clean on the 'scam' that happened in the name of Yamuna cleaning.

Singh was respondng to Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi accusing the Haryana government of deliberately releasing water from the Hathinikund barrage to flood the national capital.

"From Hathnikund barrage, water is release to three states Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The big question that is on eveyone's lips is why was all the water from the Hathnikund barrage released only towards Delhi. Even as the release of water from Haryana saw the Yamuna cross the danger mark and inundate several parts of the national capital, not a single drop of water was diverted to UP. Why? Is it because Haryana government did not want to cause flooding in UP, as it is also a BJP-ruled state? The BJP must answer. Was this a conspiracy against the people of Delhi?" Atishi, also the Delhi Revenue Minister, said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who, too, had levelled similar accusations at the BJP earlier, on Saturday questioned the Haryana government over the water not being released to the other states, especially the eastern canal which goes to UP.

Water level in Yamuna recedes

Meanwhile, according to the data shared by the Central Water Commission on their portal, the water level of the Yamuna River dropped to 205.95 metres at 10 am on Sunday. It was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8 am on Sunday.

Further, according to officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours. The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.

Further, the water level on the stretch of road from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate has started to recede. The same comes as a huge respite for locals in the area, who had been marooned over the last few days due to excessive flooding due to record rainfall and the release of water into the Yamuna.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)