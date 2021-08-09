Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss COVID-19 management in state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed Assam's fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The CM sought advice from the Health minister on how to intensify COVID-19 management and vaccination strategy.



Sarma also discussed ways to resume the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) at Namrup in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

"To seek his guidance on how to intensify our COVID-19 management & vaccination strategies, met Union Health Min Sri Manshukh Mandaviya. Apprised him on how Assam has steered & sustained its fight against the pandemic", Sarma tweeted. "Also discussed ways to re-energize BVFCL (Namrup II, III & IV)", the CM added.