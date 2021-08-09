Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss COVID-19 management in state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed Assam's fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The CM sought advice from the Health minister on how to intensify COVID-19 management and vaccination strategy.
Sarma also discussed ways to resume the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) at Namrup in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
"To seek his guidance on how to intensify our COVID-19 management & vaccination strategies, met Union Health Min Sri Manshukh Mandaviya. Apprised him on how Assam has steered & sustained its fight against the pandemic", Sarma tweeted. "Also discussed ways to re-energize BVFCL (Namrup II, III & IV)", the CM added.
Earlier today Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed with him various issues concerning the state. During the meeting, Sarma apprised the prime minister about the development work being initiated in Assam and the action taken against drug smuggling.
"Today I called on Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi to apprise him on how our government has been working to steer & scale up Assam''s development journey as envisioned by him. Also briefed him about Bodo peace process, our war against drugs & implementation of various central schemes," he tweeted.
The chief minister, along with several BJP MPs from Assam, also met Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy.
