Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma booked over remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad Police registered a case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reported news agency ANI.

Following the complaint filed by TPCC president Revanth Reddy, a case has been registered under sections 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code at Jubilee Hills police station of Hyderabad city.

Earlier on Monday, the TPCC president has lodged a complaint against Assam CM for making indecent remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Jubilee Hills police station.

Complaints are being filed by Congress leaders across several states against the Assam Chief Minister for the controversial remark. Several opposition leaders, including chief ministers, also criticised Sarma for it.

Sarma had recently attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

He had asked Gandhi whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The remarks drew flak from the Congress. Despite the ongoing protest and criticism, the Assam chief minister stood by his comment. On Sunday, he posted several screenshots of news reports of the Congress'' statements on the 2016 surgical strike.

"Is it wrong to stand by our great Armed Forces? Let's not question their patriotism. Don't seek proof of what they did for the country," Sarma said in a tweet.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:27 PM IST