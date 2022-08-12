Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asks 'Laal Singh Chaddha' star Aamir Khan to postpone his visit - here's why |

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan wanted to visit Assam to promote his new movie "Laal Singh Chaddha" on August 14 but Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked him to postpone his visit to a later date, reported NDTV.

Reportedly, the Assam CM has asked Khan to postpone his visit as the state is observing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative from August 13 to 15.

"Aamir Khan wanted to come here and even spoke to me. But because this time the focus is on Independence Day and the whole Tiranga initiative and its significance, so we did not want it to get diluted. Therefore I requested him to postpone and to come after Independence Day," Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

Khan is now expected to visit Assam on August 16.

Meanwhile, "Laal Singh Chaddha" has collected Rs 12 crore net on the first day of its release at the India box office.

Directed by Advait Chandan of "Secret Superstar" fame and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni, "Laal Singh Chaddha" is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic "Forrest Gump" (1994).

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history.

The movie also features Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

(With PTI inputs)