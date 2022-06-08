e-Paper Get App

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces cabinet expansion, two BJP MLAs to be inducted tomorrow

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma |

Guwahati: Two more BJP MLAs will be inducted as ministers as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the first cabinet expansion of his government on Wednesday, nearly a month after completing one year in power.

The two new faces are chief minister's Political Secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah, the MLA of Nalbari, and Haflong MLA Nandita Gorlosa, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a statement.

"The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 3 pm on Thursday at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra auditorium," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Majuli.

Sarma took over as the chief minister of Assam in May last year as BJP returned to power in the assembly elections for the second consecutive term.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaAssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces cabinet expansion, two BJP MLAs to be inducted tomorrow

RECENT STORIES

Women's cricket: BCCI announces Team India squads for Sri Lanka tour, Jhulan Goswami dropped

Women's cricket: BCCI announces Team India squads for Sri Lanka tour, Jhulan Goswami dropped

Congress calls meeting of AICC general secretaries, PCC presidents tomorrow

Congress calls meeting of AICC general secretaries, PCC presidents tomorrow

Watch video: Man and two girls manhandle Delhi police personnel after being stopped for triple...

Watch video: Man and two girls manhandle Delhi police personnel after being stopped for triple...

Explained: How will hyper-sensitive airports like Mumbai and Delhi be protected?

Explained: How will hyper-sensitive airports like Mumbai and Delhi be protected?

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces cabinet expansion, two BJP MLAs to be inducted tomorrow

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces cabinet expansion, two BJP MLAs to be inducted tomorrow