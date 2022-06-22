Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assesses flood situation in Nagaon district, interacts with people from flood-affected villages

Photo: Twitter/ @himantabiswa

Assam chief Himanata Biswa Sarma today travelled in an NDRF boat to different areas of Nagaon district to assess the situation arising out of the floods.

"Took an hour-long boat journey in different areas of Nagaon district to assess the situation arising out of the floods that have impacted several lives," CM wrote on Twitter.

Twitter/ @himantabiswa

Sharma in Nagaon interacted with people from 15 flood-affected villages who have taken shelter at the relief camp at Kampur College.

The chief minister further asked Nagaon DC in charge to ensure everyone gets access to relief materials and take good care of children & lactating mothers.

As the flood situation in Assam saw no improvement in Assam, more people were moved to relief camps in several districts.

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim with rising water levels of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers inundating fresh areas in the state and impacting over 55 lakh people across 32 districts, officials said on Wednesday.

89 people have lost their lives since mid-May due to the two deluges.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister travelled to Nagaon by train to review the situation in flood-hit areas in the district.

Nagaon was severely affected by the current wave of floods with over 4,57,381 people coming under the impact of the deluge and 15,188 inmates have taken shelter in 147 relief camps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called up the Assam chief minister on Saturday to enquire about the situation and assured him of all possible help from the Centre.