 Assam: Class 9 Student Killed By Classmate Over Petty Fight In Darrang
Assam: Class 9 Student Killed By Classmate Over Petty Fight In Darrang

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 01:10 AM IST
Representational Image

Guwahati: In a tragic incident in Assam's Darrang district, a Class 9 student was killed by a classmate following a quarrel inside the school premises on Monday.

The victim, identified as Bhabesh Deka, a student of Padum Pukhuri High School, succumbed to injuries sustained during the altercation.

Reportedly, a class X standard student, with the help of three of his classmates, took the victim away from his class and then beat him during the gap period between the first and second classes.

The student sustained grievous injuries during the brutal attack, following which he was rushed to the Deomornoi hospital, and then later he was referred to the Mangaldai civil hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

Additional SP (Crime), Darrang, Rosy Talukdar rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that there was no major reason for the clash. On Sunday afternoon, there was an incident of an altercation between two groups of students near Padum Pukhuri. However, the actual picture will come to light only after completion of the investigation,” Talukdar informed.

The police have detained the four accused students of Class X for interrogation, while one of them has confessed his direct involvement.

According to Darrang Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal in response to the incident, the police have detained the headmaster, six teachers, and a grade-IV staff member. A thorough investigation is being conducted to assess if there was any negligence on the part of the school staff in handling the situation.

The Inspector of Schools will lead the inquiry, and SP Prakash Sonowal has committed to submitting a detailed report to the District Commissioner on the matter.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, who is currently in a state of shock after losing his son, accused the school authorities for their negligence and for not taking proper care.

