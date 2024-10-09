Assam: CBI Set To Investigate 41 Trading Scams

Pixabay

Guwahati, October. 8: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is ready to take over investigations into the online stock trading scams that have rocked Assam recently where a volume of estimated Rs 5000 crores irregularities took place. The CBI will probe 41 cases registered in these scams.

Chief Minister Sarma said that his government will extend “all possible support to ensure that justice is served at the earliest”.

“To ensure a fair investigation on the online stock trading scam, we requested Govt of India to formally hand over all 41 registered cases to the CBI. CBI is officially taking over this matter and we'll extend all possible support to ensure that justice is served at the earliest,” he wrote on micro-blogging social media X.

Earlier in September, the Assam cabinet had passed the handover of 32 cases related to the unregulated trading investment scam to the CBI for investigation.

The cabinet’s decision followed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to New Delhi, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue that has recently created an uproar in the state.

Until September, the Assam police had arrested over 60 individuals in connection with the fraudulent trading scam and constituted 14 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) under the supervision of the Assam Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Several lookout circulars have also been issued against individuals found to be part of these scams, as well as those already arrested.