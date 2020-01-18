Assam cabinet expansion: Sanjay Kishan and Jogen Mohan sworn in as ministers

Guwahati: Sanjay Kishan and Jogen Mohan were on Saturday sworn in as ministers in Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's ministry.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to the two new ministers at a simple ceremony in the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan here.

Both Mohan and Kishan were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge.