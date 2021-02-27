Assam: Bodoland People’s Front no longer in alliance with BJP, joins hands with Congress-led coalition

Ruling BJP’s estranged ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has broken ties with the saffron party. The party will now join the Congress-led coalition, BPF President Hagrama Mohilary announced on Saturday.

"To work for Peace, Unity and Development the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has decided to join hands with MAHAJATH in the forthcoming Assam Assembly Election. We shall no longer maintain friendship or alliance with BJP," Mohilary tweeted.