e-Paper Get App

Assam: Boat carrying Army personnel capsizes, one jawan missing

Three army men were rowing a country boat in the river in Solmara area of the district when it suddenly capsized on Sunday evening. Two of them swam to safety and the third is still missing

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Tezpur (Assam): An army personnel is reported to be missing when the boat in which he was in capsized in River Brahmaputra in Assam's Sonitpur district, Defence official said here on Monday.

Three army men were rowing a country boat in the river at Solmara area of the district when it suddenly capsized on Sunday evening.

Two of them swam to safety and the third is still missing, the official said.

A search operation has been launched by the National Disaster Response Force, he said.

The missing Army personnel has been identified as Anil Kumar, a clerk with the Gajraj Corps here, he added.

The military field formation of the Indian Army covers the states of Assam and western Arunachal Pradesh.

Read Also
Assam Floods: Army, NDRF, SDRF carry out rescue operations in flood-affected Cachar
article-image
HomeIndiaAssam: Boat carrying Army personnel capsizes, one jawan missing

RECENT STORIES

'Extortion model': BJP slams AAP's Delhi education model; alleges scam

'Extortion model': BJP slams AAP's Delhi education model; alleges scam

Uttar Pradesh: Teenager, girl killed in suspected 'honour' killing over interfaith relationship

Uttar Pradesh: Teenager, girl killed in suspected 'honour' killing over interfaith relationship

Assam: Boat carrying Army personnel capsizes, one jawan missing

Assam: Boat carrying Army personnel capsizes, one jawan missing

NSE phone tapping case: Delhi court dismisses Chitra Ramkrishna's bail plea

NSE phone tapping case: Delhi court dismisses Chitra Ramkrishna's bail plea

Karnataka hijab ban: Supreme Court issues notice on plea seeking stay; next hearing on September 5

Karnataka hijab ban: Supreme Court issues notice on plea seeking stay; next hearing on September 5