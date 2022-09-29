On camera dramatic visuals of boat capsizing in Assam's Brahmaputra river, at least 7 missing

At least seven people, including an officer, went missing after a boat carrying a team for the inspection of erosion near an under-construction bridge capsized in the Brahmaputra in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday.
An official informed that the team was crossing the channel near the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge on a wooden boat when it hit something and capsized, further adding that the boat was carrying around 25 persons, many of them from the Dhubri circle office.
Currently, rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited.
(This is a developing story...)
