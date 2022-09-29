On camera dramatic visuals of boat capsizing in Assam's Brahmaputra river, at least 7 missing

Assam: Boat capsizes in Dhubri's Brahmaputra river, at least 7 people missing | Twitter

At least seven people, including an officer, went missing after a boat carrying a team for the inspection of erosion near an under-construction bridge capsized in the Brahmaputra in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday.

An official informed that the team was crossing the channel near the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge on a wooden boat when it hit something and capsized, further adding that the boat was carrying around 25 persons, many of them from the Dhubri circle office.

Currently, rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited.

Disturbing pictures coming in from Assam’s Dhubri where a boat capsized. 20 persons are missing pic.twitter.com/lgU3OAqZ3m — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) September 29, 2022

#UPDATE | Assam: 6-7 persons are still missing; search & rescue operations are underway. Circle Officer of Dhubri is also still missing in the incident. As per the initial report, around 29-30 people were onboard when the boat capsized: Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan MP pic.twitter.com/qPNoZrdZlh — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

(This is a developing story...)