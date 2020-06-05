Assam board to declare HSLC Class 10 exam results soon; check at sebaonline.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the HSLC or class 10 exam results soon. Students who appeared for the examination can download check their results Assam board's official website, sebaonline.org or ahsec.nic.in.

According to a report by Indian Express, SEBA will declare the results of HSLC or class 10 exam results on June 6. A total of 3.8 lakh students appeared for the Assam Board Class 10th board exams this year.

The results will be available on multiple websites including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

The Class 10 examination in Assam was conducted from February 10 to February 29, 2020, in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Steps to check SEBA HSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit Assam board's official website, sebaonline.org or ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Assam Class 10th/HSLC result 2020 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login credentials as required

Step 4: The Assam Class 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out for future use