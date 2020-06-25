Assam Board results 2020: Class 12 result declared at ahsec.nic.in; check here for all the details

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared Class 12 Result for 2020.

AHSEC has declared the results for all the 3 streams - Arts, Science and Commerce including the vocational courses.

All the students who appeared for class 12 exams conducted by AHSEC in 2020 can check their results on the official site of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in. and resultsassam.nic.in/ahsecfront.aspx.

The AHSEC has also declared the pass percentage for Arts, Commerce and Science stream.

The pass percentage for the Arts is at 78.28%, for Science, the pass percentage is at 88.06%, and for Commerce, the pass percentage is at 88.18%.

According to the news report published by North East Now, Pubali Deka of Patharighat HS School in Darrang and Shraddha Borgohain of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon have secured the top rank in the Arts stream.

Whereas, in the Science stream, Abinash Kalita from Anundoram Barooah Academy, Barpeta has secured the top rank and from the Commerce stream, Krishna Maheswari of Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh has secured the first position.

Steps to check the result

Go to the official results' website of the Assam Board- resultsassam.nic.in/ahsecfront.aspx

Click on the link- ' HS Final Year Exam Results 2020'

Then click on the next link- ' Higher Secondary Examination(Sc, Arts, Com, Voc) 2020, Results Assam '

Fill your details and click submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print-out of it

The announcement of the result was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown.

AHSEC conducted the Class 12th Examination 2020 from February 12 to March 14. Around 2.34 lakh students appeared in the exam.