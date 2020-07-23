Assam, Bihar still battered; 2.4mn kids hit: UNICEF

New Delhi: The flood situation in Assam and Bihar remained grim on Thursday, with four more deaths reported, while the UNICEF said 2.4 million children have been affected in the country and need immediate support.

Also, several rivers in North Bengal, including Teesta, Kaljani, and Mansai are in spate owing to heavy rains in catchment, forcing people in low-lying land to take shelter at safer places.

The India Meteorological Department said Delhi has already recorded 50 per cent more than normal rainfall for July with spells of heavy downpour this week. According to the IMD data, In the northeastern state of Assam, 4 more people died in flood-related incidents while 28.32 lakh people in 26 of the state’s 33 districts have been affected, a government report said on Thursday. The fresh deaths took this year's flood toll in the state to 93.

Amid the floods in Bihar, river Gandak at Dumariaghat in the Gopalganj district is likely to peak 64.25 meters on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to the Central Water Commission on Thursday.

The National Disaster Response Force says it deployed 122 teams, including 16 in Assam and 21 in Bihar, 20 in other states to rescue people affected by floods. Meanwhile, the UNICEF said an estimated 2.4 million children have been affected by the recent floods in the country. “In India, over 6 million people across Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have been affected by the floods, including an estimated 2.4 million children,” it said.