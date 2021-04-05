Assam Assembly polls: 180 votes cast in booth that has 90 voters; 6 officials suspended

In a major blow in during the Assam Aseembly polls, six polling officials have been suspended after the Election Commission found that 181 votes had been cast at a booth in Dima Hasao district that had only 90 registered voters.

As per NDTV report, On April 1, votes had been casted in the Haflong constituency during the second phase. Officially the constituency won by the BJP's Bir Bhadra Hagjer in 2016 had recorded only 74 percent polling.

Due to the fraudulent activity, the poll body plans to issue a re-poll order for this booth, which was an auxiliary polling station for the main centre. An official order to this effect has yet to be issued.

"The Presiding and 1st Polling officer, in their statements, have admitted that they allowed the voters registered against the main polling station to cast their votes in the auxiliary polling station," a press release from the Election Commission said.