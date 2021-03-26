Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Here's how you can download your digital voter ID card

Assam will go to Assembly elections in three phases beginning March 27.

The first phase of the election begins on March 27 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to polls on April 1.In the third phase, forty Assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Altogether 264 candidates, including 23 women, are in the fray. A little over 81.09 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 11,537 polling booths, including 1,917 auxiliary polling stations, which have been created to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Polling will begin at 7 a.m and conclude at 6 p.m, with the timing extended by an hour to ensure COVID protocols are followed, officials said.

