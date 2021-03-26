Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Here's how you can download your digital voter ID card

Assam will go to Assembly elections in three phases beginning March 27.
The first phase of the election begins on March 27 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to polls on April 1.In the third phase, forty Assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6.
The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Altogether 264 candidates, including 23 women, are in the fray. A little over 81.09 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 11,537 polling booths, including 1,917 auxiliary polling stations, which have been created to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
Polling will begin at 7 a.m and conclude at 6 p.m, with the timing extended by an hour to ensure COVID protocols are followed, officials said.
But to actually cast your vote, one must have the relevant identity proof. And while it is possible to vote even if you don't have an EPIC (voter ID card), your name must be on the electoral roll. In case you do not have a physical copy of your voter ID card, download a digital version by logging on to the official government portal. Here's what you need to do.
1. Log on to voterportal.eci.gov.in or nvsp.in/Account/Login. If you do not have an account, then create it using your mobile number or email ID.
2. Log in and click on the option to download e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card).
If you do not have a voter ID card (digital or otherwise), fret not. You can still vote, as long as your name is already on the electoral roll. Note that a photo voter slip shall not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document for voting.
The short answer is yes. The Election Commission of India allows for several alternative identity cards to be used to enter the polling booth.
The list of alternative recognised identity cards for polling are as follows:
i. Aadhar Card,
ii. MNREGA Job Card,
iii. Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office,
iv. Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of
Labour,
v. Driving License,
vi. PAN Card,
vii. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR,
viii. Indian Passport,
ix. Pension document with photograph,
x. Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by
Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, and
xi. Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
If you're not certain that you're on the electoral roll, you can check by logging onto the official CEO website. There is a segment that allows you to "Search your name on the voter list". You can search by EPIC number or by name. Select the relevant criteria and enter the details before clicking on the Search option.
