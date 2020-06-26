Assam announces 2 week 'complete lockdown' for Guwahati; 12-hour night curfew to be implemented across state

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, cases in India have risen greatly in recent days, with the total tally inching closer to the 5 lakh mark, many states have begun taking precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

After Mizoram recently extended the 'total lockdown' in the state till the end of June, now, another north-eastern state has followed suit. On Friday, Assam announced a "complete lockdown" for specific parts of the state that will go into effect for two weeks starting from Monday, June 29.

This will apply to all areas under the Kamrup Metro district which includes Guwahati.

As per an NDTV report that quotes a presser given by the state's Health Minister, only pharmacies and hospitals will be open next week in Guwahati. Banks will open only for limited time periods. Reportedly, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged people to "finish your shopping" by Sunday in anticipation of the lockdown. The situation would be re-evaluated after one week of lockdown.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had added that a night curfew would be imposed across the state for 12 hours -- from 7 am to 7 pm. This will go into effect from Friday itself.