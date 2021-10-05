e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:39 PM IST

Assam: AICC releases list of candidates for by-polls in 5 assembly constituencies

Congress leaders Shailendra Nath Das and Luhit Konwar have been fielded in Bhabanipur and Mariani, respectively
PTI
AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik | Photo: Twitter Image

Guwahati: The Assam Congress on Tuesday announced the names of candidates for by-polls to five assembly constituencies on October 30.

All India Congress Committee general secretary Mukul Wasnik, in a release, named party leader Jowel Tudu for the Gossaigaon seat, Bhaskar Dahal for Tamulpur and Monoranjan Konwar for Thowra.

Congress leaders Shailendra Nath Das and Luhit Konwar have been fielded in Bhabanipur and Mariani, respectively, it said.

The by-polls in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur have been necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs, while the incumbents in Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra resigned from their seats to join the ruling BJP.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:39 PM IST
