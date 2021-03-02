Assam: After plucking tea leaves, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra enjoys meal at residence of local tea garden

General Secretary of the Indian National Congress, politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is touring in Assam for two days ahead of Assembly elections, today had a meal at the residence of a local tea garden worker, in Tezpur. The congress leader visted at one of the residents house in Tezpur and interacted with the family.

Apart from the meal, Priyanka also spent candid moments with a baby as she held it in her hand. The family members were seen having conversation with the leader.

Earlier in the day the leader had spent time with the tea workers and was seen plucking tea leaves at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath district. Dressed in a saree, the 49-year-old had a basket on her back balanced by a band on her head. She was also armoured with an apron at her waist as she took on the job of plucking tea leaves.