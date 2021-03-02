Assam: After plucking tea leaves, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra enjoys meal at residence of local tea garden

General Secretary of the Indian National Congress, politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is touring in Assam for two days ahead of Assembly elections, today had a meal at the residence of a local tea garden worker, in Tezpur. The congress leader visted at one of the residents house in Tezpur and interacted with the family.
Apart from the meal, Priyanka also spent candid moments with a baby as she held it in her hand. The family members were seen having conversation with the leader.
Earlier in the day the leader had spent time with the tea workers and was seen plucking tea leaves at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath district. Dressed in a saree, the 49-year-old had a basket on her back balanced by a band on her head. She was also armoured with an apron at her waist as she took on the job of plucking tea leaves.
Tweeting pictures from the fields, she wrote, "The life of tea garden workers is full of truth and simplicity and their labour is valuable for the country. After sitting with them today, I understood their work, felt well being of their families and the difficulties of their life." "I will not forget the love I received from them," she added.
Assam assembly elections is scheduled to be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)