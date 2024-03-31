 Assam: After Heavy Rainfall, Portion Of Roof Sealing Collapses At Guwahati International Airport (Video)
Assam: After Heavy Rainfall, Portion Of Roof Sealing Collapses At Guwahati International Airport (Video)

ANIUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 10:13 PM IST
 A severe storm and heavy downpour on Sunday hit Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, leading to the collapse of a portion of the outside roof sealing.

Utpal Baruah, Chief Airport Officer of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, told ANI that six flights were diverted.
"One big tree was uprooted and blocked a road connecting to the airport, but immediately the road was cleared for a smooth supply of fuel to the terminal," Utpal Baruah said.

He further said that, due to the overflow of outlet pipes, water was leaking inside the airport. "A portion of the outside roof sealing was blown away. Now the situation is normal," he added. However, the Guwahati airport authority stated that operations resumed normally as of now.

Adverse Weather Conditions Disrupt Flight Operations At Guwahati International Airport

"Due to heavy downpours and wind, flight operations were affected due to adverse weather conditions today evening. The approach road was blocked due to the uprooting of trees. Roof outlets heavily overflowed and water was instilled inside the terminal building.

Outside the terminal building, a small portion of the ceiling fell open due to the pressure of water and wind. There is no injury or damage. A total of six flights got diverted to Agartala and Kolkata due to adverse weather conditions. Operations resumed normal now," the statement said.

