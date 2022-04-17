Assam: 5 members of Bihu team killed, 5 injured as vehicle turns over in Biswanath district

At least five members of a Bihu team, including four teenagers, have been killed and five others injured as a vehicle carrying them turned turtle in Assam's Biswanath district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Gohpur when the Bihu participants were returning home around midnight after their performance. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned, an officer said.

Five team members, including three girls, were killed in the accident, he said.

Those who were killed have been identified as Sanjay Basumatary (17), Koliman Basumatary (21), Bornali Boro (15), Budhimoti Boro (14) and Radhika Daimary (15).

"Five others were injured and they are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Prima facie, over-speeding seems to be the cause of the accident, but that can be confirmed only after investigation," he said.

The driver of the vehicle, which was carrying around 20 people, has fled the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, the officer said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences to the families of those who were killed in the accident.

Mr Sarma said, "The victims were on their way home from a Bihu function. Five injured have been shifted to Gohpur Civil Hospital & Catholic Hospital at Borgang. Have asked the administration to monitor the situation and provide the injured all necessary help. I pray for their speedy recovery."

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 05:53 PM IST