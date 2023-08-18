Assam: Dead Body Of Man Without Clothes Found Lying On Bed In BJP's Cachar Office

Representative Image

In an intriguing incident, the dead body of a 43-year-old man was found under mysterious circumstances on Thursday (August 17) under mysterious circumstances in the BJP office located in Cachar district in Assam. The deceased man has been identified as Sudhangshu Das and his body was found in the VIP room of the party unit office on Thursday. He was 48 years old. According to reports, the man's body was found clothless and was uncovered. The office where the incident took place is located in the Itkhola area of Silchar town. The incident raises questions not only because of the suspicious conditions under which the body was discovered, but also because it comes just days after the suicide of a BJP leader in Guwahati.

Party workers were shocked when they learnt that the body was found lying on a bed and without clothes. The body was found on the early hours of Thursday, said reports.

The party workers upon finding the body contacted the local police. BJP district party president Bimalendu Roy called the police and informed them about the incident, following which a police team reached the spot and first sealed the area to ensure that no circumstancial evidences are tempered with. The police started investigating the matter immediately by talking to those present in the office to try and learn more about the incident.

The body was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospial (SMCH). It is here that the post-mortem and medical examination of the body will be carried out. The police is investigating the matter further and the autopsy report is likely to bring more clarity on the cause of death of the deceased, said police.

