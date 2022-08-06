Assam: 18 people fall ill after consuming prasad in Majuli

Representational Image | FPJ Photo

At least 18 people fell ill after consuming 'prasad' at a religious function in Assam's Majuli district. The incident took place in the Maharichuk area near Garmur in the river island district on Friday night.

According to the reports, the villagers attended a religious programme and soon after consuming the 'prasad', the people complained of stomachache and vomiting.

At least 18 people including three children were immediately admitted to the Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami district hospital and the local administration suspected it as food poisoning.

Pulak Mahanta, Deputy Commissioner of Majuli district told ANI, "The people were immediately admitted to the hospital. Their condition is now stable." On the other hand, Dr Amulya Goswami, Superintendent of the district hospital said, "Out of 18 people who have been admitted to the hospital, three are children and 11 are female." "Last night 12 persons came to the hospital after they complained of stomachache and vomiting. Today morning, six more people have been admitted to the hospital. Their health condition is now stable. We suspect that it is a case of food poisoning case," Dr Amulya Goswami added.