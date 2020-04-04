'Assalaam Alaikum!' This is Karachi's control welcoming Air India.. We're proud of you'

New Delhi: Air India recently found a rather unexpected praise from an Air Traffic Controller (ATC) of- Pakistan

Air India was operating special flights from India to Frankfurt with relief materials and evacuated European nationals, who were stranded in India as coronavirus swept across continents, perishing millions and crippling the system of passenger planes criss-crossing the world.

"It was a very proud moment for me as well as the entire Air India crew when we heard from Pakistan ATC praising our special flight operations to Europe," one of the senior captains of the special flights told exclusively to ANI.

"As we entered in the Pakistan's Flight Information Region (FIR) and the Pakistan Air Traffic Controller (ATC) greeted us 'Assalaam Alaikum!' This is Karachi's control welcoming Air India for relief flights to Frankfurt," the senior captain quoted the Pakistan ATC as saying.

"Confirm are you operating relief flights for Frankfurt," the Pak ATC further said.

"AFFIRM," said the Air India captain in Pakistan's airspace.

"You are cleared direct to exit point Kebud request estimate crossing Kebud (Exit)," came response from the ATC.