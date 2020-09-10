Asian Games gold medalist Pinki Pramanik joins BJP in Kolkata

Pramanik represented India in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games where she won gold and silver in track and field division. The athlete was seen at the BJP party office holding the party flag along with West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh, while formally being inducted.

While Pramanik’s achievements have brought pride to the state, the athlete was in the midst of controversy in 2012 when she was accused of rape, criminal intimidation and other offences. The incident pertains to allegations of rape and assault by a woman named Anamika Acharya who was her live in partner. Pramanik was arrested in June 2012. This also raised speculations of her gender with several rounds of tests, including chromosomal tests being conducted on the athlete. The jail stint lasted for 25 days.