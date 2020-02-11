ASI rejects Twitter user's 'misleading' tweets on Konark Temple restoration

The Konark Sun Temple in Odisha recently broke free of the iron scaffolding surrounding it after a rather lengthy restoration process. However, soon after it was unveiled, Twitter erupted in a controversy over the repair work.

A Twitter user on Monday took the to the micro-blogging site to wonder if restoration work at the temple had resulted in sculptures and motifs being replaces with plain stones.

Taking to Twitter with two comparative photos, the user (Anushka) said, "Kalapahad's soul must be satisfied today. We did it. We fulfilled his dream of breaking Konark."

"Konark then" and "Konark now" she captioned the two photos.

In a follow-up post she added that "almost each and every wall is restored like this".

"Restoration they call this. In 1st picture you can see how it must have looked like. 2nd picture is their restoration," she wrote.

"I asked one guide, he said maybe they restored it this way because it had erotic sculptures," the user added.