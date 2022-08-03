e-Paper Get App

ASI makes entry free for visitors to all its protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

This is being done as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
ASI makes entry free for visitors to all its protected monuments from 5th to 15th August | Photo: AFP

The Union Culture ministry on Wednesday announced free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments and sites across the country from August 5 to 15.

"As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022," Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.

article-image

