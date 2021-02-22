'Ashol Poriborton’ is needed in West Bengal to restore lost glory: PM Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the BJP will bring ‘Ashol Poriborton’ (real change) in West Bengal in order to restore the lost glory of the state.

Addressing a rally at Dunlop ground in Hooghly district, Modi said that the entire country used respect Kolkata as it was a happening place and also alleged the ruling Trinamool Congress government for destroying the glory of West Bengal.

“The syndicate rule and cut money politics of the Trinamool Congress government destroyed the culture of West Bengal. BJP is needed not just to form a government but to restore the lost glory. Kolkata and its adjoining areas were once industrial hubs but currently, the people of West Bengal have to go to other states in search of jobs,” claimed the Prime Minister.