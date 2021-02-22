'Ashol Poriborton’ is needed in West Bengal to restore lost glory: PM Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the BJP will bring ‘Ashol Poriborton’ (real change) in West Bengal in order to restore the lost glory of the state.
Addressing a rally at Dunlop ground in Hooghly district, Modi said that the entire country used respect Kolkata as it was a happening place and also alleged the ruling Trinamool Congress government for destroying the glory of West Bengal.
“The syndicate rule and cut money politics of the Trinamool Congress government destroyed the culture of West Bengal. BJP is needed not just to form a government but to restore the lost glory. Kolkata and its adjoining areas were once industrial hubs but currently, the people of West Bengal have to go to other states in search of jobs,” claimed the Prime Minister.
Slamming the Trinamool Congress, Modi stated that the BJP led central government had allotted 1700 crore rupees to Mamata Banerjee government to set up water pipeline project and alleged that the West Bengal government didn’t complete the project as desired.
“The TMC government had deprived ‘Bengal ki Beti’ (daughter of West Bengal). Out of 1.5-2crore households, only nine lakh families got pipeline water. If the government works like this then many more years is needed to uplift the status of poor people in Bengal,” added Modi.
Notably, as the election is nearing in the poll-bound West Bengal, not just Prime Minister Narendra Modi but most of the central leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda is making several inroads across West Bengal. Not just Bengali sentiments, the saffron camp leaders are also heard speaking in Bengali to connect with the mass.
According to poll analysts, such poll tactics will be beneficial for the saffron camp to get a sizeable number of votes especially in those areas where it is considered to be still a citadel of the ruling Trinamool Congress.