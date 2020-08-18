Ashok Lavasa resigns as election commissioner, set to become VP of Asian Development Bank

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa has resigned from his post today as he is set to join as Vice President of Asian Development Bank (ADB).

His resignation came when Election Commission of India is preparing to conduct upcoming polls amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic which might begin with the Bihar Assembly poll.

Lavasa ends his tenure of two years before he could have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) soon after Sunil Arora who is the present CEC.

During the 2019 general election, Lavasa voiced his dissent over clean chit being provided to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on violation of the Model code of conduct (MCC). Lavasa had told reporters about the issue at that time.

Sushil Chandra, presently posted as Election Commissioner will be in the line of succession after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora which otherwise would have been donned by Lavasa had he not resigned.

Lavasa joined as Election Commissioner on January 23, 2018.