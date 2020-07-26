Ashok Gehlot's stand-off with Guv now spreads to other states

The clash between Raj Bhawan and the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is all set to spread across the country. The Congress will hold protests outside all Raj Bhawans on Monday, while CM Gehlot said he will meet the President and hold a sit in outside the Prime Minister's house to settle the crisis in the state. Congress General Secretary and RS MP from Rajasthan, K C Venugopal, directed on Saturday all state units to hold demonstrations outside the official residences of governors. All party functionaries, legislators, and parliamentarians have been asked to take part in the protest. During the day, the cabinet once again recommended a special Assembly session.

However, Gehlot is yet to send it to Governor Kalraj Mishra, nor has he met the Governor. A Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet was also held at Hotel Fairmont, where the MLAs siding with Gehlot have been put up. Gehlot told the legislators that the battle they are fighting is not to save a government, but to save democracy. Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Venugopal said, “Against BJP's constant attempts to topple elected governments and misusing constitutional bodies for their dirty political games Congress will hold a nationwide Online Campaign "Speak Up for Democracy" on July 26. Join this campaign & raise your voice to save Democracy.

The PCCs will hold protests in front of Raj Bhavans across the country against this naked murder of democracy & subverting institutions on Monday, the July 27, 2020. Join this mass movement to save our democracy and Constitution.” Meanwhile,the Opposition led by the BJP met the Governor and gave him a memorandum about the 'situation of lawlessness induced by Chief Minister'. The delegation included state president Satish Poonia, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, MLAs Ramlal Sharma, Narpat Rajvi, Arun Chaturvedi, JaipurMP Ramcharan Bohra and others By the evening, the Gehlot-Pilot episode, which later turned into a face-off between the CM and Governor, seemed to be moving beyond the political arena. About 86 organisations, 200 representatives and prominent individuals have written to the Governor to urgently call a session of the State Assembly so that a majority Government is established in Rajasthan.

The entities expressed concern that the ongoing political crisis was happening at a time when not just Rajasthan, but the whole world was combating the public health crisis caused by COVID-19. When the people of Rajasthan needed a stable government and good governance and redressal systems to cope with the health emergency, the state was being led into a Constitutional crisis, which was very disheartening, they said.