Ashok Gehlot, Yogi Adityanath team up to help Kota students get home amid lockdown due to coronavirus

Not just for Kota students; Gehlot has adopted a proactive approach regarding migrant labourers too ever since lockdown extension has been announced. He has been urging other states to send Rajasthan migrant labourers home to their villages. “In times like this the labourers get puzzled. They need to reach their homes once to feel at peace. Only then will they be able to deal with the situation with renewed vigour once the lockdown opens and things become normal,” Gehlot had said while speaking to media through VC on Thursday.

Over 1.5 lakh students live in Kota to get coaching for medical and engineering entrance exams. A large number of students had left Kota on April 20 after lockdown was announced in Rajasthan and trains stopped running.

At present there are around 30,000 students from other states in Kota. Coaching classes have been suspended and they have been living in their hostels since lockdown was announced. Out of these and estimated 8000 are from Uttar Pradesh, 6500 from Bihar, 4000 from Madhya Pradesh, 3000 from Jharkhand, 2000 from Haryana, 2000 from Maharashtra, 1000 from North East and around 1000 from West Bengal.