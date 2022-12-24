Ashok Gehlot sponsoring third party, alleges former minister

Jaipur: Three days after Mr Rahul Gandhi exited Rajasthan, the political rhetoric has begun again in the Congress. Mr Harish Choudhary, a former minister in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet, has accused the Chief Minister of sponsoring a third party in the State.

Mr Choudhary is Punjab unit in-charge and is a senior party leader. Addressing a public meeting at Chauhan, Barmer, on Thursday, Mr Choudhary said, “Besides Congress and BJP, a third party is sponsored by CM Gehlot. I am saying it with honesty and with responsibility…that is a sponsored party of our honorable CM Gehlot.”

Mr Choudhary said, “MLA Padmaram in Alwar had as­ked me to attend the programme. I promised to come and speak the truth. The tru­th is bitter. I am in a hurry, will come next time and sha­re more about what is happening to us in the family.”

Though Mr Choudhary didn’t name the third party, it is considered to be Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, which is led by Mr Hanuman Beniwal, who is getting good support in the Barmer region for his party. The party has three MLAs in the assembly and an MP. Mr Choudhary and Mr Beniwal are Jat leaders and at loggerheads for long. Three years ago, Mr Beniwal had filed a case against Mr Choudhary and others accusing them of attacking his vehicle. Notably, it is not the first time Mr Choudhary attacked Mr Gehlot. Recently, he had opened front against Gehlot on the anomalies in the OBC reservation.

He had cornered Mr Geh­lot for using barbs—gaddar (traitor), for his ex-deputy Sachin Pilot, saying the dignity should be maintained.