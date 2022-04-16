Asansol bypoll: TMC's Shatrughan Sinha collects certificate after win; see photos

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday collected his certificate after winning in the Asansol Lok Sabha bypolls.

The actor-turned-politician won the Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll for the TMC, outsmarting his nearest rival, BJP's Agnimitra Paul, by a huge margin of 3,03,209 votes.

Sinha bagged 6,56,358 votes while Paul managed to garner 3,53,149, according to Election Commission website.

CPI(M)'s Partha Mukherjee pocketed 90,412 votes and Prasenjit Puitandy of the Congress collected 15,035, it said.

The bypoll to Asansol was necessitated after Babul Supriyo resigned as BJP MP and joined the TMC last September. Polling was held in Asansol on April 12.

This is the first ever victory of a TMC candidate from Asansol since the creation of this Lok Sabha constituency.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee thanked voters of Asansol and Ballygunge for giving a decisive mandate to the TMC candidates.

"I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates," she tweeted.

"We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma- Mati- Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she added.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 06:41 PM IST