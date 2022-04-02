Asansol bypoll: Mithun Chakraborty campaigns for BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul, slams Shatrughan Sinha; TMC hits back

Kolkata: Slugfest between TMC and BJP remained unabated over the ‘outsider’ tag after Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty appealed for vote in favour of BJP Asansol candidate Agnimitra Paul.

In a video released by Chakraborty, he claimed that Agnimitra is ‘daughter’ of Asansol and also that she will help to uplift the status of the people of Asansol.

Without naming actor and TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha, Chakraborty tried to say that Sinha is an ‘outsider’.

“Agnimitra always keeps the promises and maintains relationships. She is the daughter of Asansol and if she is voted to power she will definitely take care of the people,” said the actor-turned-politician.

Countering Chakraborty, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that nobody likes Chakraborty’s speech and also that no one will pay ‘heed’ to it.

“During 2021 Assembly polls, people have not only rejected Mithun Chakraborty’s speech but also BJP. So this time also people of Asansol will reject BJP,” said Ghosh.

Taking further potshots at Chakraborty, Ghosh alleged that Chakraborty ‘fails’ to keep promises.

“When Mamata Banerjee had sent him to Rajya Sabha then he said he will never forget what Mamata didi had done for him and now he is asking for votes for BJP. He failed in keeping promises,” further mentioned Ghosh.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul had complained to Election Commission that TMC heavyweight leader Anubrata Mandal and TMC Minister Moloy Ghatak were campaigning in red beacon cars.

“The Election Commission of India should also take stock that the TMC leaders are breaking election protocols in Asansol and strict action should be taken against them,” said Agnimitra.

CPI (M) state secretary Md. Salim also slammed the heavyweight leaders for breaking the ‘model code of conduct’.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:32 PM IST