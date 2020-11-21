Asaduddin Owaisi says Muslim politicking is an 'act of defiance' against Hindutva and the Sangh

His tweet in the social networking website came in response to an article by the online news outlet, ThePrint, which claimed: "The BJP does not want Owaisi, the BJP does not need Owaisi".

The piece itself seems to be in response to the recent allegations against the AIMIM pertaining to it being a "vote-cutter" in recent legislative assembly elections across states. Several parties opposing the BJP, such as the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have alleged Owaisi's AIMIM of being the BJP's 'B-team', helping the saffron camp win by 'cutting' the 'secular votes'.

However, like most unfounded allegations peddled by several liberal-minded citizens, this claim, also, is not backed by data. In fact, poll statistics have proved to the contrary — showing that in most of the seats that the NDA won, the margin of victory was significantly more than the total votes polled by the AIMIM — thereby refuting the 'spoiler' argument at its core.

For his part though, Owaisi does not care if the AIMIM is being called the BJP's 'B-Team'. Pointing out that several political parties in the '60s and the '70s also had to go through a barrage of false allegations, he contends that more Muslims should be participating in politics "as an act of defiance" against the 'Sangh' ideology of Hindutva, which allegedly seeks to invisibilise Muslims.