Asaduddin Owaisi Hits At BJP Govt After Video Of Students Beating Classmate On Teacher's Behest At Muzaffarnagar School Goes Viral

Asaduddin Owaisi Hits At BJP Govt | Twitter | ANI

Muzaffarnagar: Opposition is attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government after the video of a school teacher named Tripta Tyagi asking the students to hit a child from a minority community is going viral on social media. The incident occurred at the Neha Public School in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The opposition parties are blaming the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government of spreading hate in the country. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also targeted the BJP Government over the incident that occurred in the school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Owaisi also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and asked the CM of what happened to his bulldozers and thok do?

Attacks BJP Government

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a scathing attack on the BJP Government over the incident said that the incident is the outcome of the nine years of its rule in the country. He further said that the message is being drilled in the heads of young children that they can beat up and humiliate a Muslim without any repercussions. The AIMIM chief also said that the father of the victim child has withdrawn his kid from the school and also said that he doesn't wasnt to pursue the matter as he knows that he won't get justice. He also said that the father is afraid that the atmosphere in the state might vitiate the atmosphere if he escalates the matter.

Slams Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Slamming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that "Who are these people who will 'vitiate' the atmosphere over a father seeking justice for his kid? It is an indictment of Yogi Adityanath’s rule that people have no faith in due process. It is more likely that the teacher will get some govt award rather than being punished."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reminds Yogi Adityanath of bulldozer

Asaduddin Owaisi also questioned the Uttar Pradesh over its inaction in the matter. He asked why Muzaffarnagar Police has not initiated action against the school teacher? Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 is clear in the matter and strict action should be taken against the accused teacher. He also said that the Uttar Pradesh Police is otherwise quick to take suo moto action but here they have not done anything. He blamed NCPCR that they are only concerned that the video must go viral and they are not interested in serving justice to the kid. He also questioned Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over the incident and asked him "What happened to bulldozers and thok do?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)